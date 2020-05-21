Bored of Netflix? Check out this amazing streaming service movie library

The movie streaming service Mubi just seriously stepped up its game by offering a new library of films to subscribers. While the service's long-standing offering was to give its users one movie every day, then after 30 days, cycle out each film, this gives film lovers a chance to catch the movies they've missed.

Even though Mubi carries a lot of independent and international cinema, you'll see movies available to stream now that you probably do recognize, like Hoop Dreams if you're in the US, or Bong Joon-ho's The Host if you're in the UK. Some movies are in both territories, too, like Southland Tales from Donnie Darko director Richard Kelly, which was released under its 'Perfect Failures' label.

This library fundamentally makes Mubi a more attractive streaming service, though like on Amazon Prime, some of the films listed are paid rentals. The library is available now to watch on its website, but an update to the app will add the library feature eventually, too.

Hi there - LIBRARY availability on apps is coming soon. Stay tuned!May 20, 2020

Every movie in there is picked by Mubi's curators, and you don't have to be a member to browse what they have on offer. Just go here and take a look.

Mubi costs $10.99 per month, or £9.99 per month, but there is a week's free trial if you want to give it a look first.

Netflix alternatives

Depending on where you are, there are plenty of Netflix alternatives to check out if you have more specialist interests in cinema. If you're in the US, our list of the best Amazon Prime Video channels gives you loads of optional add-ons to access more movies. You might also want to check out The Criterion Channel if you're based in the US.

In the UK, Mubi is a great choice, but so is BFI Player. Combining subscriptions to both, you'll unlock a lot more of the kinds of movies you wouldn't see as often on other streaming services.