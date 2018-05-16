Borderlands 3 reportedly won’t appear at E3

Gearbox head Randy Pitchford has recently posted some Tweets which suggest that Borderlands 3 won’t be making any appearance at E3 this year.

The key tweet was couched in a string of tweets around magic and illusion:

4/ For example, I could write it out now precisely and specifically that “Borderlands 3” will not be at E3 and many of you will choose not to believe it. Many of you will find a way to interpret the intent to suit what you want to believe regardless of what is true.May 15, 2018

The tweets come not long after Walmart Canada seemingly leaked a handful of unannounced games earlier this month, with one of the listed titles being Borderlands 3. While some of the unannounced games seemed completely of the wall – Forza Horizon 5? – others, like Rage 2, have turned out to be accurate.

As if by magic

With these tweets it seems that Pitchford is being quite clear about whether or not Borderlands 3 will appear at E3. But we can't help but wonder about the somewhat convoluted nature of the denial.

While we realise we are absolutely doing what Pitchford says we will in his tweets, we can’t help but wonder if this is some kind of misdirection or, perhaps, a hint that what we’ll see next from the Borderlands universe won’t be called Borderlands 3.

Or Borderlands genuinely won’t appear at the show and Pitchford is preparing many for the fact. The fact that a Gearbox representative announced that the game wouldn’t be at the show (via Shacknews) certainly makes this appear to be the case.

Even if Borderlands 3 doesn’t appear at E3, this doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. Despite the fact that it still hasn’t been confirmed, the belief that a Borderlands 3 is in the works has been held by fans ever since Pitchford himself hinted at it during PAX West, stating that 90% of Gearbox was “working on the thing I think most of you guys want us to be working on.”

Pitchford rounded his thread of tweets off by saying thank you to fans and promising that Gearbox is “working harder than we have ever worked in order to create new and exciting things.”

When we’ll see them is the question now on everyone’s minds.