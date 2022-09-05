Boat's largest display smartwatch Storm Pro Call gets at an attractive introductory offer

Audio player loading…

Home-grown brand Boat has launched its premium flagship smartwatch Storm Pro Call that comes with bluetooth calling and has the biggest AMOLED Display in the segment. With this premium product, Boat hopes to consolidate is position in the Indian market.

Boat Storm Pro Call sports a large 2.5D curved 1.78” AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate that is meant for smooth and fluid UI performance. The watch comes with an Always-on display feature and has been claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life with light usage.

Boat Storm Pro Call: Features, pricing & availability

The smartwatch features Boat ASAP charge which is said to top up the battery with a full charge in just 30 minutes. Boat Storm Pro Call comes with BT Calling mode that allows you to stay connected always and to answer calls just with a tap, and it allows you to save up to 10 contacts. Its built-in speaker and microphone and dial-pad enable you to have a quick chat with your friends anytime, anywhere. It has 700+ active modes and is built to monitor your every activity, which includes strength and training, dance - ballet, aerobics, home activities, laughing, lazing around (binge watching/resting), playing music, walking, makeup activity, running, sports like - boxing, ultimate frisbee, judo, skateboarding, rope jumping, squash, skating and a lot more.

Health sensors like the 24*7 Heart Rate Monitor, Real Time SPO2 Tracker, and Sleep Monitor keep a tab on your physical parameters. It comes with other useful features like Sedentary Alerts that help you keep to moving around to stay active.

(opens in new tab) Check Out the Boat Storm Pro Call on Flipkart Price Rs 3499

Boat Storm Pro Call also comes with the ability to track live cricket scores, guided breathing and meditation mode, weather updates, notifications, music and camera controls and more. The watch is encased in an IP68, Dust and water-resistant design. The smartwatch comes with customizable 100+ cloud faces and the display is bright enough to be viewed outdoors during peak hours.

The Boat Storm Pro Call Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch will be available for a limited period introductory price of Rs 3499 starting September 5, 12 noon on Flipkart and Boat website (The press statement from Boat has mentioned the introductory price as Rs 3799, the Flipkart page though has put the price, at least as of now, at Rs 3499).