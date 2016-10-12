BlackBerry's new Android phone leaks again - this time with a price

Last we saw of the upcoming BlackBerry DTEK60, we got ourselves a glimpse of just about everything there was to know about the Android handset - save the price.

That may no longer be the case, as it appears the DTEK60, formerly codenamed BlackBerry Argon, will retail for $499.99 (about £410/AU$660). This price comes from a leaked pre-order page from B&H Photo that has since been taken down.

In addition to a price, the leaked retailer posting also confirms some of the leaked specs we saw last month, including a 5.5-inch QHD display, fingerprint scanner, 32GB internal memory, and 4GB RAM.

This information in turn also corroborates trusted leaker Evan Blass’ original reveal back in July, which included the same specifications, an October release window for the DTEK60, and even the next step in BlackBerry's smartphone-making plans.

Argon, or are gone?

According to past leaks, the DTEK60 follows second in a three-act effort to get BlackBerry back into the handset game following the discontinuation of its Classic line and low sales of the well-reviewed, but costly, BlackBerry Priv.

The first volley in BlackBerry’s attempted comeback, codenamed BlackBerry Neon, debuted this summer as the BlackBerry DTEK50 for $299/£275 (about AU$390).

While we appreciated the DTEK50’s consumer-friendly price, the quality was also affected - something we expect the DTEK60 to improve upon, given the nearly doubled price.

The final piece of the trilogy is the BlackBerry Mercury - a yet-to-be revealed phone expected out in Q1 of 2017.

The main draw of the Mercury is the reported return of BlackBerry's classic clickety-clack keyboard and a hearty 3400mAh battery - something the on-the-go business types that make up BlackBerry’s typical target audience might appreciate.

Via Pocket-lint, Android Authority