Trending
Brands

BlackBerry's first fingerprint scanner tipped to feature on DTEK60

By Mobile phones  

There's life in BlackBerry yet...

BlackBerry DTEK50

It's been a while since we last heard word of the BlackBerry Argon and its rumored Neon and Mercury siblings. The company's latest in-the-oven stab at Android has reared its head once more - but potentially in a guise we weren't quite expecting.

A page with the probably-shouldn't-have-gone-live extension 'donotpublish.html' has been spotted over on BlackBerry's own website, detailing a handset that sounds very similar to the previous Argon rumors. Though the page has since been pulled, its specs live on thanks to CrackBerry.

A 5.5-inch screen with a whopping 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution is set to feature, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit processor and 4GB of RAM. A reversible USB-C connection is joined by a 21MP rear camera, a fingerprint sensor and a customisable "convenience key".

The device's name? The DTEK60.

DTEKtive work

That name shouldn't really come as a surprise. Just as the earlier DTEK50 (pictured above) had been modelled on older devices, given a lick of BlackBerry branding, the Argon seemed similar to earlier Alcatel and TCL handsets. The jump then to the DTEK60 name follows that tradition.

A step up from the "world's most secure smartphone" in the DTEK50, the DTEK60 ups the screen size, throws in a heap more power and improves security even more with BlackBerry's first fingerprint sensor on a smartphone.

Sure to be another Android phone if it ever sees the light of day, BlackBerry hasn't had much luck with its last-ditch attempts to embrace Google's OS. The BlackBerry Priv was solid, but was too late to the game, while the DTEK50's top security features weren't enough to set hearts racing.

See more Mobile phones news