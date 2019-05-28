Black Shark 2 gaming phone enters India starting at Rs 39,999

Xiaomi backed Black Shark has finally launched its second generation gaming phone, the Black Shark 2 in India on Monday. The phone packs in powerful hardware that will easily satiate a gamer's hunger. There is a dearth of dedicated gaming phones in India, especially if you consider the massive popularity of PUBG Mobile in recent times. Black Shark 2 as such can be considered as a viable option for gaming as it comes with a bunch load of features that could come in handy during gameplay.

Black Shark 2 price and availability

The phone is priced starting at Rs 39,999 for the Shadow Black variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Black Shark 2 tops out at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which costs Rs 49,999. The latter model has a Frozen Silver finish instead of black.

It will be available exclusively on Flipkart and Mi India store starting June 4.

Black Shark 2 specifications

Black Shark 2 is made from a combination of frosted glass and metal which curves around the back making it ergonomic to hold. It measures 8.77mm thick and weighs around 205g.

The phone features a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and supports HDR playback and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. Some of the gaming features include MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) support which assists in tackling frame drops and lags. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone features dual RGB strip lights which sync up to the game’s audio, producing over 16.8 million hues.

It is powered by top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. This is paired with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB storage. Sadly, the storage isn’t expandable via microSD card.

With all that power under its belt, the Black Shark 2 has an advanced multi-layer liquid cooling solution which the company claims can reduce core temperatures by 14-degrees. In addition to this, there’s the Ludicrous Mode which boosts the gaming performance on the phone, Shark Space game manager and a Game dock which is always accessible as a pull-down menu while playing games.

Black Shark 2 has a dual camera setup which consists of a primary 48MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 12MP telephoto camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 2X optical zoom.

On the front, there’s a 20MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Black Shark 2 has a stereo sound setup with two speakers on the front. These are backed by two noise cancellation microphones which aim to provide a noise-free audio experience.

The smart antenna system includes one x-type antenna on the rear panel and two side mounted antennas. This would help the phone stay connected to the Internet regardless of how it's being held in the hands.

Black Shark 2 has a 4,000mAh battery at its disposal and supports 27W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can be charged by upto 60% in just 30 minutes.