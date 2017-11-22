Black Friday is coming to Google Play with discounts on music, movies and apps

Black Friday is still a couple of days away, but Google has already announced its Google Play deals, including discounts on apps, games, movies and music.

On the music front you can get a free subscription to Google Play Music for four months, while if you’re looking for something to watch you can get a 50% discount on any one movie to keep and 25% off any TV show season.

Those deals are all available from Friday 24 through to Monday 27, but on Saturday 25 you’ll also be able to rent any movie for 99 cents (and presumably a similarly low price outside the US, though Google hasn’t confirmed that).

Apps, games and books

You want apps? Google’s got apps. Apparently there will be discounts on hundreds of them over the Black Friday weekend, including a 50% discount on a monthly subscription to Colorfy.

You’ll also be able to get up to 80% off games, plus discounts on books and comics. And if nothing catches your eye there’s sure to be a good deal to be found elsewhere.

Most major retailers will be having Black Friday sales and we’ll be highlighting all the best tech-related discounts.