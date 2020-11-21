Black Friday headphones deals: check out these huge savings on cheap wireless earbuds

If you're looking for some cheap wireless earbuds this Black Friday, there are already lots of savings to be had ahead of November 27 in the US and the UK.

Whether you need some spare buds you can chuck in your bag or you're seeking audiophile sound quality on a budget, these brilliant Black Friday headphone deals will ensure that you don't have to sacrifice fantastic audio for low prices.

Amazon is leading the way in cheap wireless earbud deals right now, with discounts on the fantastic Lypertek Tevi, EarFun Air, and Cambridge Audio Melomania available now on both sides of the pond, making it easier than ever to find great true wireless buds for under $100 / £100. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best true wireless earbud deals in your region.)

Kicking off with the US, here are the best wireless earbuds deals we've spotted today – scroll down if you're in the UK for the top discounts in your area.

Today's best cheap wireless earbud deals (US)

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: $99.95 $79.95 at Amazon

With up to 45 hours of battery life, brilliant audio quality, and a near design, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are a truly brilliant pair of true wireless earbuds. A $20 saving on the original launch price simply sweetens the deal. View Deal

Lypertek Tevi True Wireless Earbuds: $99 $89 at Amazon

With USB-C charging, a well-balanced sound, lengthy battery life, and waterproofing, the Lypertek Tevi tick every box you could ask for, from what are basically a pair of budget true wireless earbuds. Now with $10 off, they're even more of a bargain than they were before. View Deal

EarFun Air true wireless earbuds: $79.99 $60.99 at Amazon

These true wireless earbuds may be cheap, but they sound surprisingly good and offer decent noise cancellation, too. Add to that a 35-hour battery life and a neat $19 discount, and you've got yourself a real winner.View Deal

Today's best cheap wireless earbud deals (UK)

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £119.95 £79.95 at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you're concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with £40 off, they're a bargain. You might notice that Amazon has listed the original RRP as £150, but based on our research, that price has been artificially inflated. Still, any saving on these brilliant-sounding buds is a win in our books.View Deal

Lypertek Tevi True Wireless Earbuds: £99 £69 at Amazon

With USB-C charging, a well-balanced sound, lengthy battery life, and waterproofing, the Lypertek Tevi tick every box you could ask for, from what are basically a pair of budget true wireless earbuds. Now with £30 off, they're even more of a bargain than they were before. View Deal

EarFun Air true wireless earbuds: £54.99 £46.74 at Amazon

In spite of their low price, these true wireless earbuds may be cheap, but they sound surprisingly good and offer decent noise cancellation, too. Plus, with a 35-hour battery life, they're long-lasting too. To take advantage of this 15% discount, you'll need to tick the box below the price that says 'Apply 15% voucher'. The discount will then be applied at checkout.View Deal

Not in the US or UK? We've been scouring the web for cheap wireless earbuds deals in every region: