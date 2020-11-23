Black Friday headphones deal: get the best wireless earbuds of 2020 at their lowest ever price

The best wireless earbuds of 2020 have plummeted to their lowest ever price in the thanks to some stellar early Black Friday deals in the US and the UK.

In the US, the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds have been slashed from $229.99 to just $168, saving you $61 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.

In the UK, you can get the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for a mere £149, which is a huge saving of £71. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Sony WF-1000XM3 deals in your region.)

Save over $61 on one of the most popular premium wireless earbuds today at Best Buy Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.They're a great buy, but act quickly if you want to grab them at their lowest ever price – this deal is also available at Amazon and Walmart.

Save over £70 on one of the most popular premium wireless earbuds today at Amazon. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are quite simply some of the best earbuds you can buy right now and a perennial favorite here at TechRadar.

Rated highly in both our review and buying guides, they're a great option for those who want an understated, sleek, feature-packed set of noise-cancelling earbuds that still manage to come in at a reasonable price.

While the noise-cancelling might not reach the lofty levels of excellence featured on their Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear cousins, they still square up to anything offered from the likes of Apple and Bose – and with great battery life to boot.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Sony WF-1000XM3 deals in your region below.