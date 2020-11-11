Don't miss this early Black Friday gaming laptop deal - an RTX 2060 MSI GF65 for just $899

We're always on the hunt for gaming laptop deals here at TechRadar, and we've just spotted one particularly fantastic early Black Friday offering from Best Buy in the form of this RTX-equipped MSI GF65 for just $899.99, down from $1,199.99.

A $300 price cut makes this early Black Friday gaming laptop deal fantastic value, but don't hang around - it's available at this price for today only.

As you'd expect, the main selling point with this MSI GF65 is the RTX 2060 graphics card - a very tasty component indeed at this price point. An Intel Core i7-9750H, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD round out the specs for an all-around great machine too and one that'll be more than capable of handling most games at 1080p.

The only minor quibble that we can possibly see with this gaming laptop deal (especially for the price), is the slightly older 9th gen i7 - which isn't quite the latest 10th gen processor that many other newer laptops come with. That said, it's still an exceptionally powerful chip to have in any laptop, plus that RTX 2060 graphics card is really beefy and more than capable of upholding its end of the bargain.

Today's best gaming laptop deal at Best Buy

MSI GF65 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 on an incredibly well specced-out MSI GF65 at Best Buy - available for today only. An RTX 2060 graphics card, Intel Core i7-9750H, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD are absolutely stellar components for this price, so we've got no hesitation in recommending this awesome gaming laptop deal at Best Buy.

