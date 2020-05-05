Best Mother's Day Gifts: cheap tech deals you can still get delivered

Need a last-minute Mother's Day gift this week? Don't sweat it, we've got you covered right here with our recommendations for some cheap tech deals that are sure to show your appreciation for Mom.

Our best Mother's Day gift recommendations are focused on tried and tested tech that's super handy to have for most users and will make great additions to any home. We've also spotted some really great discounts as well, so not only can you still get delivery in on time, you can save yourself some cash in the process.

Our first round of Mother's Day gift recommendations focuses on some fantastic Amazon device deals. Why? Because these excellent devices are one of the best ways to get a truly superb smart speaker, tablet or eReader for an astoundingly low price. This Amazon Echo Dot for just $29.99 (was $49.99), for example, is a fantastic way to bring smart functionality into any home, and at under $30 it's a real no brainer.

If you're feeling the lockdown long-distance vibes, what better way to connect with your mom this Mother's Day than to give her one of these great Facebook Portals, which are now on sale for just $79 (was $129). With a truly excellent 13mp camera, Whatsapp, Facebook and Alexa support, you've got a lot of versatility here in regards to how you connect and it's got a whole host of smart assistant features to boot.

Lastly, we've also included some excellent Apple deals, such as this 10.2 Apple iPad for just $249.99 (was $329). These are great buys if you're really looking to show that appreciation and get some premium tech for Mom. With neat savings on both our featured deals, you'll still be saving, even if you decide to splash the cash this Mother's Day.



The best Mother's Day gifts

This is a great little smart speaker for any bedroom, kitchen, or living room. Using easy to follow voice commands, anyone can play their favourite album, check the weather, or control any compatible smart device. At this price, it's an excellent pick for a cheap Mother's Day gift.

If your mom wants something to browse, shop, and watch media on, then these Amazon Fire 7's are an excellent cheap tablet to pick up. They aren't, of course, the most premium tablets you can buy, but they are fully Alexa compatible, have decent battery life, and are fast enough to be really versatile.



If your mom really likes reading, then you could, of course, skip the cheap tablet and go straight to a Kindle, which is also relatively affordable. With a battery that lasts for weeks, an easy on the eyes anti-glare screen, and enough internal memory to hold thousands of books, these Kindles offer a far superior reading experience to most tablets.



Shop all Amazon Kindle and Amazon Echo deals at Best Buy

There's a nifty $50 saving on an eight-inch Facebook Portal Mini right now on the Facebook store - a fantastic cheap alternative to the Echo Show. This compact smart display works with Amazon Alexa and plays music, makes video calls, displays photos, and much more, so it's a really great addition to any home.

The big brother Facebook Portal is also getting a fantastic $50 price cut right now with Facebook's Mothers Day sale. This Alexa-enabled smart display allows you to make video calls and display photos from Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp completely hands-free.

You can gift memberships or even individual books over at the Audible Gift Center - a great option if your mom loves books but prefers to listen rather than read. When you gift a membership, the recipient will get a number of free audiobooks on their account to keep forever regardless of whether they carry on their subscription or not, so there's no obligation to carry on after the gift runs out.

If you're looking for something with a few more possibilities, you could of course send an Amazon Gift Card, which is redeemable anywhere on the Amazon, Kindle, or Prime Video store. You can also add a little touch of personalization before you send your card with a custom photo or message if you choose to do so.

This Fitbit HR is a great option if your mom is on a lockdown fitness drive right now as it'll enable a whole suite of useful features - and for less as well. Track heart rate, distance and calories burned, or simply sleep patterns with this great little fitness activity tracker.

We all agree mothers deserve the very best, and with a $25 off discount on Apple's most premium earbuds, the best is now cheaper. With seamless iOS integration, a comfortable fit, noise cancellation and 5 hours of battery life, these Apple AirPods Pros are an excellent buy right now.

With a fantastic $80 saving, this 10.2 Apple iPad might just be the best way to show some appreciation to your mom this Mother's May. With a beautiful retina display, plenty of storage and a super easy to use operating system, these iPads are fantastic gifts, even for someone who's never used one before.

