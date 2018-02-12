Best Fitbit in India: Which is the right for you?

Fitbit is a name that's synonymous with fitness tracking as it offers options for every kind of user. From expert runners to fitness enthusiasts and even for those who just want to track their activity throughout the day.

Last year brought the introduction of both the Fitbit Alta HR and Fitbit Ionic smartwatch following on from the Fitbit Charge 2 and Fitbit Flex 2 that came out at the tail end of 2016.

Then there's the Fitbit Blaze that is a high-end smartwatch for people who are seriously into exercising and want to keep extensive track of their fitness. While there are also choices like the Zip, Charge and Flex for those who need something simpler.

Here you'll find our ranking of the best Fitbit products you can buy right now in India.

1. Fitbit Charge 2

The best fitness tracker you can buy

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: No | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes, through phone | Battery life: 4 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

Useful screen

Comfortable strap

Limited phone notifications

No GPS

The best Fitbit is the Charge 2, which has a much larger screen compared to the original Fitbit Charge and the Charge HR.

It's one of the best fitness trackers you can use right now and comes with fitness features such as a heart rate tracker and guided breathing.

There's also Multi-Sport tracking that allows you to keep a track of outdoor runs, walking, weight training and many more exercises.

It also connects with the GPS on your phone to keep track of your runs as well. You won't be able to use this in a pool though, if you want to go swimming with your tracker we'd recommend looking at the Fitbit Flex 2.

Read the full Fitbit Charge 2 review

2. Fitbit Blaze

A solid wearable, but it won't set the world alight

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: No | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 5 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

Stunning battery life

Interesting fitness features

Lack of notifications

Strange design

The Fitbit Blaze is the dark horse of the Fitbit family. This is one of the stranger devices on the roster as it looks like it's trying to be the first smartwatch from Fitbit, but it's not.

Despite the design, the Fitbit Blaze is still a fitness tracker at heart. The design is a little quirky, but that may be something you want to go for in a fitness tracker.

The display also offers up notifications for your text messages, but not for any other apps you may want to see.

The Blaze does offer up a variety of new fitness features - such as SmartTrack, which will track your exercise even if you haven't told the wearable what you're going to be doing - allowing you to burn through those calories quickly and easily.

Read the full Fitbit Blaze review

3. Fitbit Surge

Fitbit's GPS-touting 'superwatch'

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: No | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes | Battery life: 3 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

Built-in GPS

Classic watch clasp

Dated '80s-like design

Weaker battery life

The Surge is no longer the most expensive wearable in Fitbit's stable thanks to the Ionic, that you'll see further down this list. The Fitbit Surge comes with GPS technology built-in, which means you can take it out without having to keep your phone in your pocket while you're jogging.

It comes with a heart rate monitor and a classic watch-like design that some of the other Fitbit products don't offer.

There's a slightly weaker battery life on this Fitbit and the design isn't to everyone's taste, but if you like to run this is one of the best choices of Fitbit for you.

Be warned though, it may not be on sale for much longer. Fitbit has replaced the Surge on its official website with the Ionic, so it looks like the company has stopped selling it and you may now only be able to find it at third-party retailers, where stock will run out one day.

Read the full Fitbit Surge review

4. Fitbit Alta HR

Fitbit's most stylish tracker, now with added HR readings

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: No | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 7 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

Slim design

Accurate heart rate readings

Unresponsive screen

Difficult to read in bright light

The Fitbit Alta HR takes the slim, stylish Fitbit Alta and jams a heart rate monitor into its slender frame, without bulking it up.

Where the original Alta feels a bit light on features, and like it puts form over function, the Alta HR is an admirable tracker which goes beyond basic step tracking, and also one that still looks good.

It's still not the most feature-packed - there's no GPS for starters - but it strikes a good balance and is the sort of thing you'll be happy to wear 24/7 (other than when you are swimming - this isn't waterproof). This fitbit is handy, because it can also track your sleep and the heart rate monitor helps there too.

With basic message and notification alerts pulled from your smartphone and an almost week-long battery life, it's well worth considering - if you don't need the features or don't want the bulk - something like the Fitbit Surge.

Read the full Fitbit Alta HR review

5. Fitbit Flex 2

The Flex 2 is a great budget fitness tracker

Size: Two sizes | Display: N/A | Weight: N/A | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Battery: 5 days | Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0

Fun software

Comfortable and light

Battery life not great

Slow to charge

Do you want a fitness tracker that is easy to use and uncomplicated? The Fitbit Flex 2 may be the best device for you.

It's the only truly waterproof Fitbit, so you'll be able to use this while swimming and track how good your dips in the pool are.

It's a touch cheaper than the Fitbit Charge 2 as well, so it may be the perfect new Fitbit tracker for you.

Read the full Fitbit Flex 2 review

6. Fitbit Ionic

Fitbit's first smartwatch offers something a bit different

OS: Fitbit OS | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Display: 1.47-inch, 1000 nits | Processor: Dual-core 1.0GHz | Band sizes: Large | Onboard storage: 2.5GB | Battery duration: 2-3 days | Charging method: Proprietary charger | IP rating: 50M water resistant | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Bright display

Variety of fitness options

Slow interface

Severe lack of apps

If you're after a smartwatch from Fitbit, this is your only choice right now. The Fitbit Ionic isn't the fantastic smartwatch some hoped it would be, but it succeeds if you're looking for a fitness-focused device that can tackle running, weight lifting, swimming and much, much more.

Dedicated workout programs and Fitbit Pay are among the other highlights of the Ionic, but it doesn't perform as well as the Apple Watch 3 or LG Watch Sport if you're looking for a full-blown smartwatch experience.

It's not cheap either and the Fitbit Ionic is also low in our list of the best Fitbit products because it's just very expensive for what it can offer you.

Read the full Fitbit Ionic review

7. Fitbit Alta

The original Alta is limited in scope

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: No | Waterproof: No | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 7 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

Striking design

Week-long battery life

Not waterproof

Pretty limited offering overall

The Fitbit Alta has a big focus on the design rather than its fitness features.

The style is customisable with various straps so you can switch them for whatever you feel like that day - you aren't limited to just one choice, like you are on some other Fitbit devices.

In our review, we found it also had a week-long battery life. That's even more than the five days Fitbit claims for the Alta.

It's not all great though as the Alta's screen isn't very sensitive and it's not waterproof either. But if you're looking for an all-rounder fitness tracker, the Alta may be a good choice for you - though remember there's a Fitbit Alta HR now too.

Read the full Fitbit Alta review

8. Fitbit Zip

Counting the steps to fitness

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: No | Waterproof: No | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 7 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows

Clever, accurate tracking

Affordable

Touchscreen doesn't always work

Limited features

If you want a cheap and cheerful tracker that will just monitor how far you walk each day, go for the Fitbit Zip. It's a clip you can put onto your clothing and from there you can just look at how far you've walked each day.

Essentially it's a glorified pedometer and won't be able to track your running anywhere near as accurately as you could on devices like the Surge or the Blaze.

But if you're here just to keep a track on just how far you've walked, the Fitbit Zip isn't a bad choice.

Read the full Fitbit Zip review