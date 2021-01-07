Best Buy's top sales: deals on the Apple Watch, 4K TVs, Fitbits, laptops and more

If you're looking to score deals on January clearance items, then Best Buy has you covered. We've scoured through Best Buy's current sale to find the top offers, including deals on everything from 4K TVs, headphones, and laptops to smartwatches, Fitbit trackers, and security cameras.

Some highlighted bargains include this 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $399.99, the best-selling Fitbit Charge 4 marked down to $119.95, and a $50 discount on the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop. You'll also find cheap headphone deals like the Skullcandy Sesh Evo earbuds on sale for just $39.99 and the Skullcandy Crusher noise-canceling earphones discounted down to $207.99.



See more of the top Best Buy deals below, and keep in mind these are limited time offers, so you should act fast before it's too late.

Best Buy top deals

Westinghouse 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - A fantastic price for a 65-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has this Westinghouse on sale for just $399.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $119.95 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You can pick up the Fitbit Charge 4 for $119.95 at Best Buy right now. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit Sense: $329.95 $279.95 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and sleep tracking but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $389 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Right now, you can score a $10 price cut on the all-new Apple Watch Series 6. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking and is available in Black, Sport Red, Navy, White, and Pink.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo Headphones: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Score these Skullcandy wireless earbuds for just $39.99 right now. The water-resistant headphones feature a built-in microphone, single-button controls and provide 24 hours of battery life.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC Headphones: $319.99 $207.99 at Best Buy

Save $112 - Get the Skullcandy Crusher ANC headphones on sale for $207.99 at Best Buy's clearance sale. The wireless headphones feature active noise cancelation and come with a built-in Tile tracker, so they'll never be misplaced.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop: $749.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The HP Pavilion x360 is a laptop that punches way above its price range, with a sleek chassis and competent components. The 2-in-1 laptop packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Security Camera System: $499.99 $398.99 at Best Buy

Save $101 - You can save $100 on the Arlo Pro 3 security camera at Best Buy. The 2-camera system works both indoors and outdoors and features two-way audio and a built-in smart siren.

