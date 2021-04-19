Best Buy sales offer big savings on 4K TV deals, laptops, headphones, smartwatches and more

Best Buy has launched another four-day sale this week, which means you'll find plenty of discounts across top tech as well as home and kitchen gear as well. This week's sale is also taking a particularly close look at eco-friendly tech as well, so alongside the 4K TV deals and cheap headphones, you'll find solar charging battery packs, electric scooters and plenty more planet-friendly devices as well.

Note, though, these offers will end on Thursday, so if you spot something you like there's no guarantee it will be around later in the week.

We've rounded up all our top picks from the Best Buy sales right here. Highlights include the Asus ROG Zephyrus G-14 gaming laptop, back down to a record low $1,199.99 sales price (was $1,349) and with a powerful spec sheet to go with it, and a 43-inch Insignia 4K TV for just $279.99 (was $319.99).

If you're looking to spend a little less this week, you'll find the Roku 4K streaming stick now available for $49.99 (was $59.99), or you can save $10 on a range of Nintendo Switch games including heavy hitters like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

You'll find all our favorite deals in the Best Buy sale just below, but remember this flash sale is time-limited so don't wait too long to take advantage of these prices.

The best deals in the Best Buy sale

Renogy E.Power 10,000mAh solar portable charger: $39.99 $24.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 - The Renogy E.Power uses solar energy to charge a wide range of USB devices. That means it's perfect for camping trips or just keeping around in case you're ever caught without enough charge. You can still charge it through a traditional outlet as well.

View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger wired gaming headset: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - The HyperX Cloud Stinger was already an excellent budget gaming headset, but with an additional $10 off you're picking up a steal here. Compatible with PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, there's memory foam padding in these ear cups and a swivel to mute mic as well - fantastic value.

View Deal

Roku 4K streaming stick - Headphone Edition: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - If you're watching on a 4K TV you need a streaming stick that can keep up. Thankfully, the Roku Headphone Edition is now on sale for $10 off at Best Buy. You'll get high quality 4K UHD streaming on a massive range of apps and this version also offers a headphone port on the remote for quiet viewing as well.

View Deal

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker: $169.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Grab the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to take advantage of the wide range of K-Cup pods while also enjoying the flexibility of a drip machine. The K-Duo is an excellent all-in-one device, combining a 12-cup carafe with a single-serve pod brewer.

View Deal

Beats Solo Pro: $299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - The Beats Solo Pro headphones have taken a massive price cut from MSRP in the latest Best Buy sales, though we haven't seen them sitting at that full $299.99 price in a while. You're still getting excellent value here, with powerful noise cancelling headphones, that Apple connectivity, and My Best Buy members also receive six months of Apple Music for free.

View Deal

Ring Alarm 8-piece home security kit: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This 8-piece home security kit from Ring is comprised of a base station, four contact sensors, keypad, range extender and a motion detector as well. That's perfect for keeping your whole home safe, and you'll also be able to receive notifications on your phone when something is tripped as well.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum: $274.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $75 - The iRobot Roomba 675 is now down below $200 at Best Buy. That's an excellent price for a WiFi vacuum with custom cleaning schedules, virtual assistant connectivity, and high suction cleaning on both carpets and hard floors.

View Deal

Hover-1 Gambit electric scooter: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - If you just need to zip across shorter distances, the Hover-1 Gambit is a great electric scooter at just $199.99. The 9 mile range is a little more than you'd usually find at this price point with a standard 15mph max speed as well. Those 6.5-inch tires are a solid build, which means if you're traveling over bumpier terrain you won't have such a smooth ride, but there's no chance of a puncture here.

View Deal

Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $248.99 at Best Buy

Save $50.96 - The Fitbit Sense is not only packed with all the latest and greatest activity tracking features, but can also provide stress and SpO2 monitoring as well. This fitness tracker is looking at a massive range of health metrics so you can fully understand your fitness, and you're also getting a six month trial of Fitbit Premium here as well.

View Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K TV: $319.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - At just $279.99 this Insignia 43-inch Fire enabled TV is offering an excellent budget price point in Best Buy's 4K TV deals. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already affordable TV is offering a particularly compelling discount this week. 50inch: $379.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB, WiFi): $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The latest Samsung Galaxy tablet is $100 off in this Best Buy sale. That means you can pick up the 128GB WiFi model for just $549.99 right now. We've only seen it $20 cheaper than that in the past, which makes this an excellent offer for anyone looking to upgrade their tablet.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 4K TV: $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - If you're after a big-screen TV, the 75-inch Hisense 4K TV is available with an excellent $100 discount right now. Hisense already produce affordable displays, but with that extra cash off you're getting plenty of screen space for even less right now.

View Deal

LG 55-inch NanoCell 85 Series 4K TV: $849.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The LG NanoCell TV offers incredibly image quality for a 4K display, which explains its higher starting price. However, with $50 off in the latest Best Buy 4K TV deals you can pick up a premium panel and not break the $800 mark.

View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch gaming laptop: $1,349.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the perfect gaming laptop for those after a portable but still powerful experience. At just $1,199.99 this is a return to the lowest price we've ever seen on this machine, and with a Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics and a 1TB SSD you're certainly getting your money's worth in the specs department as well.

View Deal

If you miss out on these offers, there are plenty more discounts heading our way. Check out our guide to the best Memorial Day sales for more deals in the near future, and take a look at everything we're expecting to see over Prime Day deals 2021.