Nintendo Switch deal knocks $20 off some classic Mario games at Best Buy

As part of its Labor Day sale, Best Buy is offering $20 discounts on Nintendo Switch games until the end of the day. And these aren't just third-party games you won't give a damn about – they're full-fat Nintendo-developed games featuring Mario and other favorites. In addition, a whole bunch of Nintendo Switch-related accessories are discounted for the time being.

Five games are in the sale: New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, Yoshi's Crafted World, Splatoon 2 and Mario Tennis Aces. From that selection, paint-based shooter Splatoon 2 and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe are our recommendations, as well as Super Mario Maker 2, assuming you've got the patience to create your own Mario levels (though you can also enjoy those by other people).

Not in the US? Scroll down for a price comparison on New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe where you are.

Here are the deals:

Nintendo Switch games Labor Day deals

Save up to 45% on Nintendo Switch accessories at Best Buy

Everything from microSD cards to GameCube-style controllers are discounted in this fairly extensive accessories sale for Nintendo Switch. A good time to buy a new carry case or screen protector, perhaps. View Deal

As mentioned, these deals are only running until the end of Labor Day, so if you're looking to inject your Switch library with a bit of life, this is a good time. Both Splatoon and Super Mario Maker 2 made our list of the best Nintendo Switch games.

If you're not in the US, check out the best prices on New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe below:

Don't miss our round-up of Best Buy Labor Day deals for more great purchases from the retail giant, as well our take on the best Labor Day deals you can still take advantage of over this long weekend.