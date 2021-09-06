Best Buy Labor Day TV sale: smart TV deals starting at just $139.99

The Best Buy Labor Day TV sales event is officially underway, which means it's a perfect opportunity to score a cheap TV deal with prices starting at just $139.99. The retailer is offering up to $200 off smart Fire TVs from brands like Toshiba and Insignia - and you'll receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with your purchase.

All of Best Buy's Labor Day TV deals include the Fire TV experience, which allows you to stream content from all your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. The Fire TVs also feature a voice remote with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.

A 3rd generation Echo Dot currently retails for $39.99, so with this Labor Day deal, you're scoring a cheap Fire TV and an Alexa-enabled smart speaker for free. The Best Buy Labor Day sales event ends tonight at midnight, so you should take advantage of these epic bargains now before it's too late.

Best Buy Labor Day TV deals

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV: $169.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Today's cheapest Labor Day deal is this Insignia 24-inch HD TV that's on sale for just $139.99. The 24-inch smart TV includes the Fire OS for easy streaming and a free Alexa-enabled Echo Dot.

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - This 32-inch Toshiba is a great TV if you're looking for something that'll cover the basics for the kid's rooms, studies, or bedrooms. While it's not a 4K display, it does come with Fire OS, and Amazon Alexa built right in for handy smart assistant support and is on sale for $159.99 and includes a free Echo Dot.

Insignia 43-inch 4K UHD Fire TV (2021): $349.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

$30 - Best Buy has cut this 2021 Insignia Fire display price down to $319.99, and the retailer is including a free Echo Dot. The 43-inch set comes with the Fire OS and an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to adjust the volume, change the channel, browse for movies, and more.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - One of our favorite cheap Labor Day TV deals from Best Buy is this Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $349.99. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's the best deal you can find right now and a fantastic price for a 4K Ultra HD set that includes the Fire OS for seamless streaming.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $479.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - This Labor Day TV deal from Best Buy is a 55-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba that's on sale for just $399.99. A fantastic value for a 2021 set that comes with the Fire OS for seamless streaming and includes a free Echo Dot (worth $39.99) with your order.

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can pick up this Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $499.99. This cheap smart TV includes a free Echo Dot and comes with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - If you're looking for a big-screen TV deal, Best Buy's Labor Day has this 70-inch smart set from Insignia marked down to $599.99. That's the best price we've found for the 4K TV that includes the Fire TV experience and a free 3rd generation Echo Dot.

