Bengals vs Ravens live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

Okay, just how much longer can the Ravens keep this up? They destroyed the Chargers to the tune of 34-6 last weekend, and the Chargers were genuinely lucky to get that. Can Joe Burrow fare better than Justin Herbert today? Read on as we explain how to get a Bengals vs Ravens live stream and watch the NFL online from anywhere.

The scary thing is, for once it wasn't all about Lamar Jackson. The Ravens defense dominated, and it was a throwback kind of day for Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray and Le'Veon Bell, each of whom scored on the ground.

The Bengals had their own field day, Burrow throwing for 271 yards and three touchdowns, Ja'Marr Chase once again looking unstoppable, and the defense having a stormer to win 34-11.

So the Lions may not be of the same caliber as the Chargers, but nonetheless it was a mighty impressive showing from arguably the most surprising team of the season so far.

It's a battle for top status in the AFC North, so follow our guide on how to watch the Bengals vs Ravens online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Bengals vs Ravens from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Bengals vs Ravens from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Bengals vs Ravens live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

Image Today's Bengals vs Ravens game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. How to watch Bengals vs Ravens without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard fuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Bengals vs Ravens: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

Image Today's Bengals vs Ravens game kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT, and it's being televised by CTV and TSN, which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing it along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially meaning you can live stream Bengals vs Ravens free of charge. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Bengals vs Ravens live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

Image The Bengals vs Ravens game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 6pm BST on Sunday evening. The network shows at least five games a week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, and offers access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. A great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £147.99 for the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Bengals vs Ravens FREE: live stream NFL in Australia