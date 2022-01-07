Bengals vs Browns live stream: how to watch NFL week 18 online

Audio player loading…

The Bengals vs Browns live stream the brings action from the FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, where visitors Cincinnati, AFC North champions for the first time since 2015, are in the hunt for playoff seeing. For hosts, Browns, an awful season's all over but is a new era just beginning? Read on as we explain how to get a Bengals vs Browns live stream and watch NFL week 18 online and on TV from anywhere.

The Bengals entered this weekend as the AFC's No. 3 seed, and it may stay that way. However, it's still possible that they could move up or down the pecking order. Cincy is part of a fine balancing act with the Chiefs, Titans, Bills and Patriots, but KC's victory on Thursday night puts an end to any slim hopes of stealing top billing.

But the way Joe Burrow and Offensive Rookie of the Year in-waiting Ja'Marr Chase are playing, the small print might not matter. The Bengals are peaking at the right time, and look set to send the Browns into their extended break on the back of a hiding.

Mayfield is out of action, and it may well be that he's already played his final game for the Browns. Follow our guide on how to watch the Bengals vs Browns live stream online and get a week 18 NFL live stream wherever you are in the world.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Bengals vs Browns FREE: live stream

you can tune in FREE on 7Mate The Bengals vs Browns game kicks off at 5am AEDT on Monday morning in Australia, and if you wake up in time you can watch it for FREE! It's one of two games being shown by the Seven Network this weekend, and you can tune in FREE on 7Mate. Even better, you can also live stream the game free online - just create an account on its companion 7Plus streaming service by inputting your name, ZIP code and email address. The Bengals vs Browns game is also available to watch on the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs $28.99 a week or $59.99 for the rest of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

Watch a Bengals vs Browns live stream from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Bengals vs Browns from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's 7Plus for the Australia.

US: Bengals vs Browns live stream, how to watch NFL week 18 online

Fox website The Bengals vs Browns game kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT, and is being televised by Fox. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Bengals vs Browns directly through the Fox website. How to watch Bengals vs Browns FREE without cable If you haven't already got Fox as part of your cable package, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes the channel, and great-value Sling TV is the obvious starting point for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers local Fox and NBC/NBCSN channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts, for just $35 a month after a three-day free trial. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier (but even more thorough) alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. You also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a FREE trial.

CAN: Bengals vs Browns live stream

DAZN The Bengals vs Browns game kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT, and Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing it along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's a real bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

UK: Bengals vs Browns live stream, watch NFL week 18 online