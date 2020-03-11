Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones down to their lowest price ever

If you've been waiting for the best time to grab some cheap noise-cancelling headphones, you might have just hit gold. These Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones are down to their lowest ever price right now - sitting at just $239.99 at Newegg and £219 at John Lewis. In the US, you're saving $60 now that the Beats headphones have dropped down from their $300 price tag, but you'll find more colors in Walmart's $269 offerings. Meanwhile, the UK is enjoying a £50 reduction over the usual £269 price tag with a fantastic two-year guarantee from John Lewis as well.

Released just last year, this is the first real price drop the Beats Pro noise-cancelling headphones have received in their short life so far. They offer a sturdy frame in a wide variety of colors (all reduced to the same price right now) and potentially the biggest step up in quality we've seen so far in the Beats lineup.

Seriously, there's some excellent noise-cancellation hidden inside these sleek cans, with a transparency mode that allows you to let crucial noise through when you need it.

Plus, if you're an iPhone user you'll be used to looking to Beats for cheap noise-cancelling headphones. Apple's own W1 chip makes pairing to Apple devices effortlessly simple, especially when swapping between gadgets. These are noise-cancelling headphones with some serious swagger, and sitting at their lowest price ever right now.

We're also rounding up the best Beats Solo Pro headphones deals and sales below.

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deals - Beats Solo Pro

Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones | $299 $239.99 at Newegg

You're saving $60 with this noise-cancelling headphones deal on the Ivory model - a fantastic saving on the latest Beats headphones to hit store shelves. If you're looking for more color options, Walmart are having a sale of their own with plenty of models starting at just $269. View Deal

Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones | £269.95 £219 at John Lewis

The Beats Solo Pro completely reinvented the Beats headphone line on release last year. Equipping those easily recognisable cups with solic noise-cancellation and powerful sound, they quickly rose to the top of the rank. Today, we're seeing the first major price drop, with a £50 reduction bringing that price down to just £219 with a two-year guarantee from John Lewis.

View Deal

Shop all noise-cancelling headphone deals at John Lewis

Shop all noise-cancelling headphone deals at Walmart

We're keeping you updated with all the latest Beats headphones deals as soon as they start, but we're also tracking the best noise-cancelling headphone sales overall. If it's noise cancellation you're looking for, though, you might want to check out the latest Sony WH-1000 XM3 prices first.