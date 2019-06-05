Bangladesh vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Having both hit the ground running with impressive wins in their opening matches, Bangladesh and New Zealand will be looking to build on their good starts as they meet each other at The Oval in South London for Match 9 of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. No matter where you are in the world you can watch the match by using our guide below to getting a Bangladesh vs New Zealand live stream.

Live stream Bangladesh vs New Zealand - where and when Today's match takes place at The Oval in South London, the first ground in England to host international Test cricket as well as the first ever venue for English football's FA Cup Final. Play begins at 1.30pm BST. That's a 6.30pm Bangladesh Standard Time start, while for those tuning in down under, play begins at 12.30am NZST in the early hours of Thursday.

New Zealand kicked off their World Cup campaign in commanding fashion against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Saturday. Their 10-wicket victory over their struggling opponents was secured almost effortlessly with 203 balls to spare.

Matt Henry's man of the match display destroyed Sri Lanka's top order, but the Kiwis will be equally encouraged by Lockie Ferguson's bowling and the confident ease with which batting openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro reached their target.

Bangladesh should prove a much sterner test, with The Tigers looking equally as impressive in their opener which saw them notch up the tournament's first shock result.

Captain Mashrafe Mortaza was full of praise for his side as they set Faf du Plessis’s men a target of 330 - Bangladesh's highest ever total in an ODI match. Shakib al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim’s 142-run partnership grabbed the headlines, but a strong showing by Bangladesh's bowlers will also have given New Zealand plenty to ponder ahead of this clash.

An intriguing match lays ahead and one you’ll be able to watch with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our Bangladesh vs New Zealand live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

For cricket fans in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the match in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website.

How to watch the game in New Zealand

Sky hold the exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin for the Black Caps second match at 12.30am NZST on Thursday. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is your best bet.

How to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand: live stream in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch today match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 10.30pm AEST today.

How to stream Bangladesh vs New Zealand live in the UK

As with New Zealand, Sky Sports is the exclusive rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, so you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. If you want to watch this summer's tournament but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Grab a Sports Pass for a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or sign up for the entirety of the World Cup and the forthcoming Ashes by grabbing Now's special offer giving you all Sky Sports channels for £25 per month for the next four months Not in the UK for this game? If you're travelling away from the UK you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were back in Blighty.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India/Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between Bangladesh vs New Zealand is due to begin at 6pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand: US live stream