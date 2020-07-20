Back to school tablet deals: Amazon's Fire tablets hit lowest sale price ever

Gear up for the new school year with these fantastic cheap tablet deals from Amazon. For a limited time, the tech giant is discounting its lineup of Fire tablets, which include record-low prices and the best deals we've seen all year.

Amazon's Fire tablet sale includes everything from a top-of-the-line 10-inch model with an HD display to the unbelievably cheap 7-inch edition. You'll also find discounts on the Kids' Edition tablets that come with a child-proof case with a built-in stand. All of the Fire tablets include Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and allow you to read books, play games, watch movies, listen to music, and more.



As we've mentioned above, these are fantastic deals and the lowest price we've seen for each model. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Fire tablets on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon Fire Tablet deals:

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can snag the hand-held Fire 7 on sale for just $34.99. A fantastic price, the 7-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.

All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this 8-inch HD display tablet that works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and offers wireless charging.

All-New Fire HD 10: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a $50 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

You can score a $50 price cut on the Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Snag Amazon's largest and fastest Kids tablet, the Fire HD 10, on sale for $149.99. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 10-inch tablet that comes with a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand and one-year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited.

