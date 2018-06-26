Australia vs Peru live stream: how to watch today's World Cup football online

Live stream Australia vs Peru - when and where This Group C game is set to take place in Sochi, which you'll probably remember was the host city for the 2014 Winter Olympics. This game is set to kick-off today at 5pm local time. So that's 3PM BST, 10AM ET, 7AM PT. In Australia, it all starts at midnight, while If you live in Peru you'll be able to watch the game at 9AM on the morning of Tuesday, June 26.

We're already nearing the end of the Group Stage of the World Cup 2018, and this is the last game for both Australia and Peru. It all comes down to this match for the Socceroos, who need a result to have a chance of proceeding to the round of 16.

Peru will want to finish with honour of their first two losses mean that progression is no longer a possibility. Australia still has a slim chance if Denmark lose in their concurrent game against France. This is going to be a nail-biting one for Australia fans.

If you're planning to tune in, we'd recommend using a live stream as below we should be able to find you one to watch for free. The World Cup isn't anywhere near over yet either, so be sure to bookmark our how to watch the World Cup 2018 guide so you don't miss anymore of the competition.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to watch Australia vs Peru: Australia live stream

All of the World Cup 2018 group games are set to be streamed through free-to-air channel SBS in Australia. That means you'll be able to watch this in a variety of ways for free through SBS. It starts at midnight (AEST time) so you'll have to stay up late for this crucial Socceroos encounter. And don't worry if you find yourself out of the country but still want to tune in. Download and install one of our recommended VPN services and then relocate your IP address to an Australian location to stream it live for free.

How to stream Australia vs Peru live in the UK

If you're watching in the UK, you'll be tuning into the game at 3PM BST and you'll be watching on ITV4. You can watch it live on terrestrial TV or you can tune into a live stream on the ITV Hub through the ITV website. It's easy to watch the UK coverage from abroad as well - you just need a VPN and then the free, legal TVPlayer.com live stream.

How to watch Australia vs Peru: New Zealand live stream

The World Cup is being shown by Sky Sports in New Zealand, so you'll be able to watch the game live there if you can stay awake for it. It'll start at 2AM on Wednesday, June 27, plus there's the Sky Go app if you're away from home. If you don't have Sky Sports, why not try using a VPN paired with one of the other streams available on this page?

How to watch Peru vs Australia: US live stream

The official US broadcaster for the World Cup is Fox Sport, so you'll be able to watch the Australia vs Peru match on the provider at either 10AM ET or 7AM PT. Not at home when the game is on? If you're a subscriber to Fox Sport, you'll be able to watch through the Fox Go app. You're also able to get access to the channel through streaming services like Sling and Fubo . Plus, if none of those options suit you to watch this World Cup game, you can always use one of the other nation's broadcasts on this page through a VPN. We'd recommend following the instructions above on how to do that.

How to watch Peru vs Australia: Canada live stream

Those in Canada can watch the Australia vs Peru at 10AM ET through CTV - the official broadcaster for the World Cup. If you're away from your home, you can still tune in through the CTV Go mobile app too. If you don't have CTV or cable, you can always log into a VPN (using the instructions we've provided above) and tune into one of the other streams we've provided from other countries on this page.

