Argentina vs Iceland live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Argentina vs Iceland - when and where This Group D games sees Argentina meet Iceland at Moscow HQ in the Spartak Stadium. The game will kick-off at 2pm BST, 9am ET, 6am PT, 11pm AEST, 1pm Iceland, 10am Buenos Aires time.

Argentina, as Group D favourites, are set to take on Iceland. Argentina already has wins against the likes of Italy, Ecuador and Haiti under its belt in recent times. But a 6-1 defeat to Spain shows that the side aren't perfect in spite of being 5th in FIFA's world rankings and among the big favorites for Russia 2018.

Iceland have only made it onto the international football scene in the last few years and now sits at 22nd in the FIFA world rankings. In the 2014 World Cup the team stunned the world by making it to the playoffs despite being from a country with a population of just 348,580. And then there was that Euro 2016 win against England...

Watch out for Iceland's attacking midfielder, Everton player Gylfi Sigurðsson and Argentina's legendary Lionel Messi.

But there are plenty of other stars on show (especially, to be fair, in teh Argentina ranks). You can live stream the World Cup 2018 match for free using our handy World Cup viewing guide. Or read on to see you options for this game where you are.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Argentina vs Iceland live in the UK

From 2pm BST you'll be able to watch the action of the match between Argentina vs Iceland live in the UK. This is thanks to coverage by ITV which will show the game broadcast on TV but also via its ITV Hub app for those watching online. Outside the country but desperate to watch the trusty UK coverage, then you'll need to use a VPN to 'relocate' your device to the UK and watch via TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Iceland vs Argentina: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster of the World Cup 2018 so that's where you can catch the game live. The Argentina vs Iceland kick-off time will be 9am ET, 6am PT. The Fox Go app is another way to watch, ideal for those on the go. For all cord cutters that don't have cable, Fox Sports is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Argentina vs Iceland: Canada live stream

For this tournament CTV is the official Canada broadcaster and will broadcast the Argentina vs Iceland game live at 9am Toronto time or over the internet via the CTV Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN service, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Iceland vs Argentina: Australia live stream

The game will be aired by paid-for service Optus Sport which is the official Australian broadcaster which will air the Argentina vs Iceland game at 11pm AEST. Another option – if you're not keen on subscribing to Optus – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Argentina vs Iceland: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup 2018 in New Zealand so you can catch the Argentina vs Iceland game at 1am NZT. Or watch it via you mobile using the Sky Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN How can I watch the Argentina vs Iceland game from my country for free? A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!