Are Oppo and OnePlus really pulling out of Europe? We asked them

Things seem to be going well on the international stage for both Oppo and sibling phone maker OnePlus, so why – according to one source – would both brands be pulling out of Europe all of a sudden?

If you'd asked yesterday, we'd have said everything looks to be sunshine and rainbows at both OnePlus and Oppo. OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 11 – a noteworthy improvement on its predecessor, which is in contention for best phone of 2023.

And Oppo not only showcased its newest flagship line – the Oppo Find X6 series – but broke into the international foldable market with the one of the best foldables around (check out our Oppo Find N2 Flip review for the full breakdown).

With all this in mind, not to mention a successful MWC trade show – in which both brands had some of the most interesting things on the show floor to showcase – are both brands really about to pull the ripcord on their international presence? One established tipster seems to think so.

I can confirm: OPPO and OnePlus are pulling out of Europe. First to leave are Germany, UK, France and Netherlands.March 27, 2023 See more

In a Twitter post, shared on the morning of March 27, Max Jambor dropped a metaphorical bomb, claiming that both brands are bowing out of Europe, starting with key markets including Germany, the UK, France and the Netherlands. Soon after, he followed it up with another post (opens in new tab) claiming an official statement would follow, however, no such statement has appeared via Jambor's Twitter feed at present.

Instead, TechRadar decided to approach our contacts at both brands to get confirmation from the source, with OnePlus promptly responding with the following:

"OnePlus will not exit from Europe and the UK and maintains stable operations in local markets. OnePlus will continue to invest in Europe and provide more innovative product and solutions for its users."

Considering the company's recent releases and plenty more plans seemingly in the works to expand its reach, not reduce it – like a premium OnePlus foldable and the rumored OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite weeks or even days away from release, based on leaks, such a departure would have been wildly out of character and ill-timed on OnePlus' part.

What about Oppo?

As for Oppo, while the company's new flagship it still finding its feet (check out our hands-on Oppo Find X6 Pro review for more on that) we'd put money on the company's European presence remaining in place for the time being.

Oppo has acknowledged our request for comment and we'll update this article when we hear back with a formal response, so stick around.

Developing...