Apple’s new iMac could have a much bigger display than existing 27-inch flagship

Apple’s purportedly incoming redesigned iMacs could super-size the display on the larger model, going by the latest from the rumor mill.

As MacRumors reports, the word from the grapevine is that the display of the bigger 27-inch model will be upped in size, according to l0vetodream, an Apple leaker with a reliable track record in the past (though we must still treat this speculation with a good deal of skepticism, naturally).

How much more screen real-estate will the supposedly overhauled iMac actually have? That’s not clear, but apparently in a private tweet, l0vetodream claimed that: “The ‌iMac‌’s screen is really big, bigger than the biggest one.”

We can guess, then, that if we are looking at something of a substantial upsizing, we might witness a move from a 27-inch to a 32-inch screen.

M1 upgrade

We don’t know when these long-awaited redesigned iMacs will actually arrive, but they’re expected to debut at some point in 2021 – perhaps sooner rather than later, given that Apple has recently been discontinuing some Intel-powered iMac models.

The new all-in-one is expected to switch to one of Apple’s own ARM-based processors, likely the next step on from the current M1 chip (the successor could possibly be called the M1X, and might be a 12-core CPU).

The move to use its own silicon is expected to allow Apple to slim down the new iMac models considerably, and the rumor mill also insists that the redesign could make the all-in-one PCs look something like the Pro Display XDR (with a flat back rather than a curved one, and extremely slim bezels – which fits with the idea of sizing up the display).

The Pro Display XDR is a 32-inch 6K monitor, so perhaps that’s a further hint that this could be the size Apple is looking to for the larger iMac.