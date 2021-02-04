Apple Watch sale: the all-new Apple Watch 6 gets a $49 price cut at Amazon

If you're looking to score a deal on the all-new Apple Watch 6, then you're in luck. Amazon has the Series 6 smartwatch on sale for $349.99 when you apply the additional $29 coupon at checkout. That's a $49 discount and the best price we've found for the Apple Watch.



If you're looking for a cheaper price tag, Amazon also has the Series 3 marked down to $169 and the Apple Watch SE on sale for $279.

Apple Watch 6 deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $49 price cut at Amazon when you apply the additional $29 at checkout. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring (although most won't use that), an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Black sport band.

The all-new Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories, and now includes a sleep app which helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The smartwatch also has new health features such as a blood oxygen monitor and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the Series 6 and only $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price. We typically see the Red or Navy sport band color on sale, but we rarely see the Black sport band at this price, so you should take advantage of this deal now before it's too late.

More Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $169 at Amazon

Save $30 - Available in a Black and White Sport Band, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $169. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $29 - The budget Apple Watch gets a $30 price at Amazon right now. This deal applies to the White Sport Band and - in our eyes - is the better choice than the Apple Watch 6 as it comes with Fitness Plus, and sheds the unnecessary ECG and blood oxygen tracking.

