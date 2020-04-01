Apple Watch deal: the Apple Watch 3 is in stock and on sale for only $199

If you're looking for a cheap smartwatch deal, then you're in luck. B&H Photo Video currently has the best-selling Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $199. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the 38mm smartwatch.



You can also get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384, and if you're interested in a cellular plan with your smartwatch, the Apple Watch 5 with LTE connectivity is on sale for $484.



The Apple Watch 3 is packed with health and fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The swim-proof smartwatch will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected and features a breathing app to help with everyday stress. The Series 3 watch provides an 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages, and receive notifications.



See the best Apple Watch deals below and keep in mind that all of the smartwatch offers below qualify for free, fast shipping.

Apple Watch deals:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $199 at B&H Photo Video

B&H Photo Video has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $199. The 38mm smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and is available in a black and white sport band.

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $384 at B&H Photo Video

You can get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384. The 40mm smartwatch now features an Always-On Retina display and includes GPS technology and an ECG app that continuously monitors your heart rate.

Apple Watch 5 GPS + Cellular, 40mm: $499 $484 at B&H Photo Video

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Series 5 with cellular on sale for $484. The 40mm smartwatch includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

