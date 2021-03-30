Apple Watch deal: the all-new Apple Watch 6 gets a $50 price cut at Amazon

If you're looking to score a deal on the all-new Apple Watch 6, then you're in luck. For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for $349 (was $399). That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the 40mm smartwatch.

Apple Watch 6 deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can score a $50 price cut on the all-new Apple Watch 6 at Amazon. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring (although most won't use that), an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Black, Red, and Navy sport band.

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The smartwatch also includes new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof Apple watch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the Apple Watch 6 and only $20 more than the record-low price. Discounts on the Apple Watch 6 with a Black sport band are rare, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

