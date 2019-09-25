Apple TV update allows whole family to watch in harmony

Apple's tvOS13 has landed, bringing Apple Arcade, multi-user support, and a fresh home screen to Apple TV.

The upgraded operating system means that families will no longer have to fight over one profile, with each user having the ability to create their own, with show recommendations and layouts that are relevant to them.

The Apple TV home screen has also been given a refresh, with a new Control Center, which houses a search function, time and date, and profile information, a Now Playing Widget, and a picture-in-picture feature that keeps your video playing while you're using other apps.

Not just for TV

The new update also brings support for Apple Arcade, the tech giant's fledgling gaming platform.

Previously only available on iPhone, iPad, and Macbook, Apple's subscription service for games comes with a curated list of exclusive titles, including Frogger in Toy Town, The Bradwell Conspiracy and Rayman Mini.

If you have Apple TV, and don't mind forking out $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month for Apple Arcade, you'll be able to play these games using your PlayStation's DualShock 4 or Xbox Wireless Bluetooth controllers.

With Apple TV Plus launching on November 1, its no wonder that the company is polishing up its media player in anticipation – the new streaming service will offer exclusive shows, movies and documentaries from acclaimed filmmakers, including JJ Abrams, Steven Spielberg and M Night Shyamalan.

Costing just $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month – the same price as Apple Arcade – it could prove a problem for Netflix. Still, whether the streaming service will be able to pull customers away from the likes of Bojack Horseman, Breaking Bad, and Stranger Things remains to be seen.