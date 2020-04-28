Apple sale at B&H: deals on MacBooks, Apple Watch, iPads and AirPods

A great Apple sale has just landed at B&H Photo this week, bringing an excellent range of Macbook, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods deals to the fore with massive savings of up to $500.

This 2019 MacBook Pro for $2,299 (was $2,799) begins our highlights of this week's Apple sales and gives you a chance to get one of the very best creative ultrabooks for $500 less right now. A little too expensive for your tastes? We've got another great MacBook deal for you in the form of this 2019 MacBook Air for $929 (was $1,009) - one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on this sleek Core i5 equipped laptop.

As if that wasn't all, we've also got some great iPad deals here, such as this 2018 256GB capacity iPad Pro for just $799.99 (was $949) or even this neat little $20 saving on a 2020 iPad Pro for just $879.99 (was $899). Both these iPads offer great storage space, speedy components, and a beautiful 11-inch Retina display, which is sure to make all your favorite movies, videos and applications really shine.

Last but not least, we've got some great AirPods and Apple Watch deals for all you fitness and music lovers out there. In some of the lowest Apple sale prices we've ever seen, you can now pick up these 2019 AirPods with wireless charging case for just $164.99 (was $199) and the very latest Apple Watch 5 for just $384 (was $399).

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the very best Apple deals and sales in your region.



Apple Sale: Save up to $500 at B&H Photo

Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2019) | $2,799 $2,299 at B&H Photo

Save $500 on this top-of-the-line MacBook Pro at B&H this week. With a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this MacBook will handle every work and design application you can throw it at. With a stunning retina display and handy touch bar controls, these are some of the very best creative laptops you can buy right now.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (mid 2019) | $1,009 $929 at B&H Photo

Save $170 on one of the best MacBook Air deals we've seen in a long time over at B&H Photo this week. With an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, these 2019 MacBook Airs offer a nice little speed boost over the similarly priced i3 equipped 2020 models. We'd definitely consider these a great buy if you can forgo a large capacity SSD and just need a speedy operator.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB (2018) | $949 $799.99 at B&H Photo

Save $150 on the last-gen iPad Pro in the B&H Photo clear out this week, with only limited numbers at this price available. These 2018 iPad Pros still top our list of the best tablets you can buy right now as you're still getting a speedy A12X processor, beautiful 11-inch retina display and that massive 256GB drive - all for a much lower price than before.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB (2020) | $899 $879.99 at B&H Photo

Want the very latest iPad Pro? You can still get a nice little $20 saving in the latest B&H Apple sale this week. Featuring the same 256GB capacity as the above 2018 model, this brand new flagship has an upgraded A12Z Bionic processor and a LiDAR scanner equipped 10MP camera, which aims to improve both pictures and augmented reality support.

View Deal

Apple Airpods (2019) Wireless charging case | $199 $164.99 at B&H Photo

Save $35 and pick up one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen on these wireless charger AirPods. With seamless iOS device integration, a comfortable fit, and excellent sound quality, these AirPods are a great buy for anyone looking for some premium earbuds. This wireless charger case variant will also allow you to charge using a Qi-compatible charging mat - extremely handy if we do say so.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS 40mm | $399 $384 at B&H Photo

Packed with features and sporting a brand new, updated design, the latest generation Apple Watch 5 can still be yours for $15 less this week over at B&H. Whether you're looking to get fit, track your sleeping patterns, or simply catch up on messages on the go, these Apple Watches are excellent buys for a wide range of users.

View Deal

Check out all the other Apple deals and sales at B&H Photo

Not what you're looking for? We've got a whole range of Apple deals for you in our best iPad deals, best Macbook deals, and cheapest AirPods articles, where we're constantly scanning the web to compare all retailers and models we can find.

