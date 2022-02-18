Apple Music’s take on Spotify Wrapped is already here for 2022

Audio player loading…

The year is far from over, but Apple Music has already launched its version of Spotify Wrapped so that its users can review their listening habits for 2022.

Following on from similar playlists released in the past few years, you can check out your Apple Music Replay 2022 playlist in the Apple Music app. Updated every week the 100-song long tracklist will let you listen to an automatically curated list of your top tracks of the year so far.

If you’re after a more in-depth experience, you can head to the official Apple Music Replay page to find out more about your listening habits.

Accessing this info is pretty easy to do if you know where to look. For those after their 100-song Replay 2022 playlist, you need to load up the Apple Music App, hop into the Listen Now tab, and scroll all the way to the bottom.

When you can’t drop down any further you should see the Replay 2022 playlist right in front of you. If you’re feeling nostalgic you can swipe along that bar from right to left to see your Apple Music Replay playlists from the past few years (as we write this piece we’re jamming out to our top tracks from 2015).

Alternatively, you can head to https://music.apple.com/replay if you’re using a browser. By logging into your Apple Music account you’ll be able to see your top tracks of 2022, as well as a bunch of other stats about your listening habits.

You can find out who your favorite artists are, how many unique musicians you’ve listened to this year, and similar stats for your favorite albums (we’ve currently listened to 340 different artists at the time of writing - that’s about 7 unique artists a day).

Not only are the stats pretty interesting, but these playlists are perfect for when you aren't sure what to listen to or went to revel in the nostalgia of your music habits from years gone by.