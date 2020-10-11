The Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $199 is the best early Prime Day deal yet

Amazon is giving us an incredible Prime Day preview on Apple's bestselling AirPods Pro. The tech giant currently has the AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $199 (was $249). That's a $50 discount and the best deal we've seen for the wireless earbuds.



If you're looking for a slightly lower price tag, Amazon also has the 2019 AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $124.

The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen for the AirPods Pro, and don't expect a lower price tag during the Amazon Prime Day sale. We predict the earbuds will go fast, so you should take advantage of this stunning deal while you can.

Early Prime Day Apple AirPods deals:

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Just ahead of the Prime Day sale, Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for an all-time low price of $199. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $124 at Amazon

You can score a $34 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

