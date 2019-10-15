Apex Legends Halloween event sees players (and Kings Canyon) rise from the dead

Apex Legends' Halloween event kicks off today, adding spooky new cosmetics, a new limited-time mode and raising both players and Kings Canyon map from the dead.

The Fight or Fright event runs from October 15 to November 5 and sees Kings Canyon plummeted into eerie darkness for a new limited-time single-player mode, which sees the Legends taking on mysterious villain Revenant.

Check out the new teaser trailer below:

The limited-time mode, titled Shadowfall, sees you and 34 other solo players being dropped into a night time version of Kings Canyon with a mission to be one of the last 10 Legends standing – before working together to escape on an evac ship. However, there's a twist. Players who die will respawn as undead 'zombies' with supernatural movement and jump speed (known as the Shadow Squad), and they'll be on a mission to take you out.

Trick or treat?

In addition to this new mode, players can grab some exclusive Fight or Fright treats for completing event challenges, including two legendary weapon skins, along with the chance to obtain event limited premium cosmetics such as a Frankenstein-themed skin for Gibraltar and a clown costume for Caustic.

However, Respawn Entertainment hasn't spilled all the details about the Halloween event yet so we're not sure of exactly what will be on offer – only that there will be 24 event limited cosmetics up for grabs which you can obtain by direct purchase, through Apex Packs or by crafting.

Apex Legends' Fight or Fright event goes live on October 15 and runs until November 5.