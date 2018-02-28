Android P is on the way, so which confectionery will it be named after?

Which confectionery will Android P be named after?
Android Oreo is still M.I.A. on some major flagships (we're looking at you, Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8), yet the next iteration of Google's mobile operating system is almost upon us in the form of Android P.
As each new version of Android is traditionally named after a candy or dessert, trying to figure out what the next instalment will be called is almost as exciting as the new features it will bring. Okay, that might be a stretch, but it's definitely a good bit of fun.
There are a number of confectionery items starting with P that the upcoming version of Android could adopt as its code name. With that in mind, we've put together this list of our best guesses.
Pop-Tarts
Having already teamed up with brand names like KitKat and Oreo for previous versions of its mobile OS, Google could very well choose Pop-Tart as its next Android code name. The only thing working against it is that the actual brand name is the pluralized 'Pop-Tarts', and Android Pop-Tarts just sounds weird.
Likeliness: High
Pavlova
Like its namesake, the Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, this meringue-based dessert is light and graceful — two words we'd definitely like to use to describe the next version of Android.
Likeliness: High
Peppermint
Alright, so peppermint is a plant, not a confectionery, but we'd argue that most people probably think of hard candy, chewing gum or after-dinner mints when they hear the word. Plus, it just sounds good — Android Peppermint. So fresh.
Likeliness: High
PEZ
Everyone loves PEZ, the little brick-shaped candies from Austria that are commonly eaten out of the throats of our favorite cartoon characters. They're sweet, they're colorful, and once you start, you can't stop. Why wouldn't Android want to be associated with that?
Likeliness: Moderate
Popsicle
Android Popsicle rolls off the tongue like a... well... popsicle. The item itself is sweet, visually appealing, and immediately fills us childhood nostalgia. The one thing holding it back: it's perhaps a little too close to Android Lollipop.
Likeliness: Low
Pancakes
The late, great comedian Mitch Hedberg once said that pancakes are "all exciting at first, but then by the end you're f***in' sick of em." He may have been onto something there. Android probably won't go with this one, especially since Pancake sounds odd on its own. Android Pancake. Nope.
Likeliness: Low
Peanut Brittle
We can't imagine any smartphone manufacture wanting to be associated with the word 'brittle' under any circumstances, so let's just smash this suggestion with a hammer right now.
Likeliness: Very low
Piña colada
If you like piña coladas, and getting caught in the rain, then chances are you'd have no problem with the next version of Android being named after this popular alcoholic beverage. It probably won't encourage young children to start drinking early, right?
Likeliness: Very low