Android Oreo is rolling out to Pixel and Pixel XL phones on Verizon

Verizon has released Android Oreo for Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones purchased on its network. Yes, you read that right.

The newest flavor of Google's mobile OS, also known as Android 8.0, is downloadable onto your Verizon Pixel or Pixel XL right now.

Just make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi or have a strong Verizon signal, and that your battery is topped up.

Carriers are notorious for taking months, or longer, to introduce the newest software updates to their devices, but Verizon is bucking the trend by making Android Oreo available on two Google phones just a few days it lands on unlocked devices.

The accelerated release could very well be a result of Project Treble, a Google initiative to clear the notorious clog that keeps the latest Android OS from making it all devices in a timely manner.

Currently, the only devices eligible for Android Oreo are the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X and Pixel C. While the unlocked versions of these devices were able to get Android 8.0, now Verizon is joining in.

HTC last week confirmed the HTC U11 will receive its Oreo update before the end of the year, with the HTC U Ultra and HTC 10 to follow.

Android Oreo brings a number of improvements, picture-in-picture mode, faster boot times, restricted background activities, notification badges, always-on display updates and adaptive icons to name a few features.