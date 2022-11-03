AMD challenges Nvidia with Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT graphics card reveal

Audio player loading…

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT is here, and it could give Nvidia a real reason to worry.

Announced during AMD's Together We Advance_Gaming event on Thursday in Las Vegas, the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT are Team Red's opening salvo in the renewed graphics card battle with Nvidia following Nvidia's release of the RTX 4090 and imminent release of the RTX 4080.

AMD's new graphics cards, meanwhile, are set to go on sale on December 13, 2022, starting at $999 (about £900 / AU$1,560) for the RX 7900 XTX and $899 (about £800 / AU$1,425) for the RX 7900 XT. This is substantially less than the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, though third-party RX cards will likely be more expensive.

Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT specs revealed

(Image credit: AMD)

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX will feature 24GB of GDDR6, while the RX 7900 XT will have 20GB GDDR6. In addition, both cards will support the latest DisplayPort 2.1 standard, which is a major advantage over Nvidia's latest cards, which only support DisplayPort 1.4.

The RX 7900 XTX will feature a game clock speed of 2.3GHz and a 384-bit GDDR6 memory. It will have 96 compute units (CUs), with second-gen ray accelerators, as well as AI accelerators. The RX 7900 XT, meanwhile, will have a 2GHz game clock, 320-bit GDDR6 memory, and 84 CUs.

When it comes to power draw, the RX 7900 XTX features a total board power of just 355W, while the RX 7900 XT will only need 300W. Both cards use two 8-pin power connectors, and support the PCIe 4.0 interface standard.

No RX 7800 XT, yet

Missing from the announcement was the RX 7800 XT or the RX 7700 XT, but it is likely that it will come sometime early next year. Given the price of the RX 7900 XT, we are definitely looking forward to the where the RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT end up on the price scale.

Nvidia has been leading the upward pricing charge for the past couple of generations, so we're loving that AMD is keeping things more budget-friendly and we think it could be a major differentiator in the years ahead.

When we'll see these cards is anyone's guess, but with CES 2023 right around the corner, we don't think it will be too much longer.