Amazon's Fire 8 tablet is down to its lowest price ever - today only!

If you're searching for at-home entertainment, a tablet can be a fantastic option. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows or choose from millions of Kindle eBook titles. Luckily, Amazon is discounting its best-selling Fire tablets today only.



Amazon's Fire tablet sale includes price cuts on the Fire 8 and the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet. You can get the Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $49.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 8-inch tablet. You can also get the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet on sale for $59.99.

The Fire HD 8 tablet features an 8-inch HD display and offers a 16 or 32GB storage option. You can watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, and more or cozy up with a new book from millions of Kindle eBooks options. You also won't have to worry about recharging your battery throughout the day because the Fire 8 offers up to 10 hours of battery life.



The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display and includes a colorful kid-proof case with a built-in stand. The kid-friendly tablet also comes with one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which gets you access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Fire 8 and Fire 7 Kids Edition and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich tablet. These discounts end tomorrow, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon Fire Tablet deals:

Fire HD 8 Tablet 16GB: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Today only get the Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $49.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for this 8-inch display tablet that works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Today only, you can save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet at Amazon. The 7-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

