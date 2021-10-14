Amazon sale slashes the Fire TV Stick 4K to a new bargain price

The latest version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has just been discounted to a terrific low price in both the US and the UK.

Amazon Prime members in the US can save $15 off the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is now $34.99 (was $49.99). Meanwhile, those in the UK can also find a saving of £15 and pick up the streaming service add-on for £34.99 (was £49.99).

The Fire TV Stick 4K comes with a number of useful additional features, along with simply being an affordable way to get access to a whole host of streaming apps on your TV. There's the accessibility benefits of the Alexa Voice Remote, as well as the ability to use the device to control other smart devices around the home.

Today's best Fire TV Stick 4K deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 – The Fire TV Stick 4K has actually been a whole $1 cheaper than this back at the start of the month, so this latest price isn't far off the previous all-time low. We like it for the all-new remote, which comes with some handy shortcut buttons to get to the most popular streaming apps.

Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Save £15 – This £15 discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K brings it down to the lowest price we've seen in the UK. It's a bargain for one of the simplest and most efficient ways to get access to a whole range of streaming services on your TV, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer.

If you're asking what the significant differences are between the standard Fire TV Stick and this version, the name says it all, really. This model will display in 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ (should your TV also support these features). Overall, it'll deliver an improved picture quality for just $5/£5 more.

Not ready to pick one up just yet? You can keep an eye on our Fire TV Stick deals page for all the latest offers, or we might see another reduction as part of this year's Black Friday deals.