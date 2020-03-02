The Kindle Paperwhite is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you didn't snag a deal on an Amazon Kindle during Black Friday, then fear not. For a limited time, you can get the best-selling Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $84.99. That's a $45 discount and the lowest price we've found for the e-reader. You can also get the all-new Kindle on sale for $59.99.

The 2018 Paperwhite features a 300ppi glare-free 6-inch display, and twice the storage of the previous generation. The e-reader is also thinner and lighter than previous models, and has a battery that will last for weeks on a single charge. Perhaps the coolest feature of the all-new Paperwhite, though, is its IPX8 water resistance protection, so you can enjoy reading your Kindle at the beach or the pool, or in the bath, and not worry about it getting wet.



Shop Amazon's Kindle deals below and keep in mind, these discounts are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

