Amazon cuts the price of TP-Link routers by up to 40% for today only

The Christmas holidays are fast approaching, which is a great time to binge watch a load of Netflix, or catch up with some gaming, so it may be worth looking for a new router as well to give your home network a boost.

For today (December 6) only, Amazon is cutting the price of several TP-Link routers by up to 40%, making it even more affordable to upgrade the internet in your house.

These deals are live from 00:01 AM until 11:59 PM, but Amazon might run out of stock before the end of the day, so make sure you check out these deals while they last.

TP-Link AC2800 Dual Band Modem Router £176.33 £134.99 at Amazon

This is a fast modem router that replaces the free modem your ISP gives you, as long as you use a phone line (BT, TalkTalk, Vodafone). It offers fast network speeds and wide Wi-Fi coverage and is £40 cheaper for today only.

TP-Link AC1200 Wireless Dual Band Modem Router £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The more affordable Archer modem router gets a £20 price cut. It's not as fast as the router above, but still offers some great features including a VDSL/ADSL modem for phone line connections and USB port for sharing devices over your network.

TP-Link Archer C50 V3 AC1200 Dual Band Cable Router £39.78 £25.99 at Amazon

If you've got a cable internet connection from a service like Virgin Media, then this is a great Wi-Fi router that's now more affordable thanks to a £14 price cut. Features 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands, has four LAN ports and guest Wi-Fi functionality.

TP-Link Archer C5400X AC5400 Tri-Band Gaming Router £343.50 £249.99 at Amazon

This formidable gaming router can really help you improve your game when playing competitively online, thanks to some brilliant tech that makes laggy – and unreliable – connections a thing of the past. It's expensive, but today only it's had a £93 price cut.View Deal