The all-new Apple Watch 6 gets a $60 price cut and ships in time for Christmas

If you're looking for a last-minute gift, then luckily for you, the Apple Watch 6 is currently in stock and on sale for $339. That's a massive $60 discount and the best price we've found for the feature-packed smartwatch.



This specific Apple Watch deal is for the Red Sport band and, as of today, will arrive before Christmas.

Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $339 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $60 price cut at Amazon. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Red sport band and will arrive before Christmas. The Navy and White sport band are also on sale for $349.99 and will arrive before Christmas.

The all-new Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now features a sleep app, which helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The smartwatch also has new health features such as a blood oxygen monitor and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



This specific deal is for the Apple Watch 6 with a Red sport band and arrives before Christmas. You can also get the smartwatch with a Navy and White sport band on sale for $349.99, and both will arrive before Christmas.

More Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $169 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $169. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates. Arrives after Christmas

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $269 at Amazon

Save $40 - The budget Apple Watch gets a $40 price at Amazon right now. This deal applies to the Black sport band and will arrive before Christmas.

Not in the US? See the best Apple Watch 6 deals in your region below.

