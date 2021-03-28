Albania vs England live stream: how to watch FREE WC 2022 qualifier and from anywhere

Having failed to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals during the last international break, Gareth Southgate's Lions will be looking to add more goals to Thursday's tally today in Tirana. Read on for your full guide to getting an Albania vs England live stream and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier no matter where in the world you are right now.

Albania vs England live stream Date: Sunday, March 28 Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12am ET / 9am PT / 3am AEDT (Mon) Venue: Arena Kombëtare, Tirana (Albania) FREE live stream: ITV (UK) Also streaming on: ESPN Plus (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

England couldn't have asked for a softer start for their bid to reach next year's tournament in Qatar as they faced the worst-ranked team in FIFA's world rankings. They eventually ended with a conservative five goals in the 90 minutes over San Marino, with several key personnel rested for what should be a trickier task against Albania today.

With Robert Lewandowski's Poland coming up on Wednesday, there are far bigger challenges ahead for England, so Southgate will be hoping for a professional, efficient victory here. Dual Harrys Kane and Maguire are likely to return to the starting eleven, which means debutant goal scorer Ollie Watkins may have to sit this one out.

Albania also started with a win in the week, but 1-0 against Andorra isn't exactly enough to make the Lions quake in their boots. If there's anything like a danger man to look out for, it's probably Rey Manaj - a young striker who plies is craft Barcelona B.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch Albania vs England online and get a World Cup 2022 qualifier wherever you are right now.

How to watch Albania vs England FREE live stream in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that Albania vs England is being shown live on ITV. The game is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Albania vs England kicks off at 5pm BST, with ITV's coverage beginning at 4.10pm. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Albania vs England from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune in to the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier football online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Albania vs England live stream: how to watch World Cup qualifier soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN and Spanish-language channel TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes Network) have the rights to show Albania vs England in the US, which kicks off at 3.45pm ET/12.45pm PT. However, the match won't be available on any of ESPN's linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

How to watch an Albania vs England live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Albania vs England if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 3am AEDT on Friday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can I live stream Albania vs England in Canada?

Canada is short of broadcasters offering live coverage of this match. We don't see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you'll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).

Who has an Albania vs England live stream in New Zealand?