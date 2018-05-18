Airtel partners with Amazon to offer 4G smartphones starting at Rs. 3,399

Indian telecom operator Airtel has partnered with Amazon India to offer 4G smartphones at an effectively reduced price starting at just Rs. 3,399. The smartphones will come with a cashback of Rs. 2,600, out of which Rs. 2,000 is being offered by Airtel and Rs. 600 is being offered by Amazon.

To compete with Reliance Jio, Airtel had earlier announced the Mera Pehle Smartphone initiative, under which it provides 4G smartphone users a cashback for using Airtel SIM. The company has partnered with companies like Karbonn and Celkon to launch budget devices in the country and is also working with Google on launching Android Go-powered smartphones in India.

Under the current offer, over 50 smartphones from companies like Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Honor and Lenovo are available with a cashback of Rs. 2,600. Airtel will provide a cashback of Rs. 2,000 over a period of 36 months and Amazon will provide a cashback of Rs. 600 over 24 months. This offer is available only for Airtel prepaid users.

How to get Rs. 2,600 cashback

Purchase a smartphone from this list by making full payment.

Use an Airtel SIM and do recharges worth Rs. 3,500 within the first 18 months to get a cashback of Rs. 500.

After the first 18 months, customers need to do recharges worth Rs. 3,500 over the next 18 months to get a cashback of Rs. 1,500.

To claim the Amazon cashback of Rs. 600, users need to recharge their Airtel SIM with the Rs. 169 for 24 months.

Customers will get a cashback of Rs. 25 in the form of Amazon Pay balance for 24 months.

Airtel in a statement said,

"Millions of Indians can now become first time owners of a 4G smartphone or upgrade to an advanced 4G smartphone of their choice at an affordable price from amongst a wide range of devices starting at an effective price of only Rs. 3,399,"