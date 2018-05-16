OnePlus 6 India launch offers: Cashback, no cost EMI and more

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its flagship device, the OnePlus 6 at an event in London on Wednesday and the Indian launch of the device is scheduled for tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, the company has announced several launch offers on the device, including a discount, cashback and more.

Earlier, OnePlus had announced the Fast AF sale under which, users who pre-book the OnePlus 6 will get a cashback of Rs 1,000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance and an extended warranty of three months on the device. The Fast AF sale will end on 16 May.

The OnePlus 6 will go on sale on 21 May at 12PM for Amazon Prime subscribers as part of the Early Access sale and non-Prime users will be able to purchase the device starting from 22 May. The OnePlus 6 launch offers include a discount of Rs 2,000 on State Bank of India Debit and Credit cards.

OnePlus 6 launch offers

Rs 2,000 discount on SBI Credit and Debit cards for the first week, starting from May 21

No cost EMIs on all major banks

Rs 2,000 cashback and device insurance for Idea users

12 months complimentary accidental damage insurance from Servify

Rs 250 worth gift card for Amazon Prime Video users

Discount up to Rs 500 on purchasing e-books via Amazon Kindle

Benefits up to Rs 25,000 on hotel and flight bookings from ClearTrip

Apart from Amazon India and OnePlus.in, OnePlus will also be selling the device from the eight pop-up stores it will be hosting on 21 and 22 May across the country.

OnePlus 6 India pop-up locations