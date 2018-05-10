OnePlus 6 India pre-order: Rs 1,000 cashback and extended warranty

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to announce its latest flagship device, the OnePlus 6 at an event in London on 16 May and in India on 17 May. Ahead of the official launch, the company’s online partner in India, Amazon has announced that the device will be available for pre-booking starting from 13 May.

The pre-bookings for the OnePlus 6 will start on 13 May on Amazon India and end on 16 May, the day the device will be announced in London.

OnePlus has announced the Fast AF sale under which users will be able to buy an Amazon India e-gift voucher worth Rs 1,000, which they will be able to use to buy the OnePlus 6 on 21 and 22 May to avail additional benefits.

As part of the Fast AF sale, users who buy the Rs 1,000 e-gift card between 13 and 16 May and use it to purchase the OnePlus 6 on the 21 or the 22 of May will get a cashback of Rs 1,000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance and an extended manufacturer warranty of three months.

How to avail benefits of OnePlus Fast AF sale

Go to the OnePlus 6 e-gift card page between 13 and 16 May.

Purchase the e-gift card worth Rs 1,000 from the OnePlus 6 e-gift card page.

If you are an Amazon Prime user, you can purchase the OnePlus 6 on 21 May from 12PM.

Non-Prime users can purchase the OnePlus 6 starting from 22 May.

While purchasing the OnePlus 6, redeem the Rs 1,000 e-gift card.

You will get Rs 1,000 cashback and 3 months extended warranty by 12 June.

Commenting on this, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said,

“In a yet another community first initiative, we are excited to introduce our first ever ‘Fast AF’ Sale that offers unparalleled benefits and an assured opportunity to be among the first few to own the latest OnePlus 6 globally.”