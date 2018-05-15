OnePlus 6 pre-booking now live: Rs 1,000 cashback, extended warranty

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is scheduled to announce its latest flagship device, the OnePlus 6 at an event in London and ahead of this, the OnePlus 6 is available for pre-booking from Amazon India, the company’s online partner in the country.

In India, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition are scheduled to launch on 17 May. Amazon had earlier announced the OnePlus 6 Fast AF sale under which it will allow customers to pre-book the OnePlus 6 from 13 to 16 May.

Under the OnePlus 6 Fast AF sale, users who wish to pre-book the OnePlus 6 will have to purchase an e-gift card worth Rs 1,000 and they will be able to redeem this while purchasing the OnePlus 6. Users who pre-book the device will get Rs 1,000 cashback in Amazon Pay balance the warranty of the device will be extended by three months.

Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to purchase the OnePlus 6 on 21 May starting from 12PM as part of the Early Access sale and non-Prime users will be able to purchase the device from 22 May. The users will receive the Rs 1,000 cashback in their Amazon pay wallet by 12 June.

Commenting on this, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said,

“In a yet another community first initiative, we are excited to introduce our first ever ‘Fast AF’ Sale that offers unparalleled benefits and an assured opportunity to be among the first few to own the latest OnePlus 6 globally.”