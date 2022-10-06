Airtel 5G Plus launched in 8 Indian cities - No SIM change needed

Audio player loading…

Just a day after Reliance Jio launched its ‘True 5G’ beta service in four cities, its arch rival Bharti Airtel announced the launch of 'Airtel 5G plus' in 8 cities in the country. It said customers in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will get 'the cutting edge Airtel 5G Plus services' in a phased manner as it continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers who have 5G smart phones can enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the rollout is more widespread, and there is no need to change the existing 5G.

Airtel service to work on all 5G phones

(Image credit: AIrtel)

Airtel 5G Plus, the company said, runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world and all 5G smartphones in India can seamlessly work on the Airtel network. The company promises to deliver between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect. It added that Airtel 5G Plus network operates on a special power reduction solution that will be kinder to the environment.

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, "For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment."

Airtel 5G Plus will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. Airtel 5G Plus can help in bring in changes in education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics sector.

Airtel has already demonstrated the power of 5G with India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad, India’s first 5G powered hologram, and India’s first recreation of a game changing World Cup match played at a time when there was no TV coverage.