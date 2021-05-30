AirPods Max see lowest price ever in this weekend's Memorial Day sales

While they initially shocked with their loft $549 price tag, the AirPods Max have proven themselves worthy of such a cost. However, thanks to this weekend's Memorial Day sales, AirPods deals are helping you ease into that premium price tag just a little bit.

You'll find the AirPods Max on sale for $518.12 right now at Amazon. That's still a lot of cash, but this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the luxury cups, and the largest price drop we've seen in one go so far (we did briefly see a dip down to $530 earlier in the month).

If, however, you're not too enthused by spending $500 on a pair of headphones, you'll be glad to know we're still seeing some excellent AirPods deals on cheaper true wireless earbud models as well. The AirPods Pros are still holding onto their $197 sales price (was $249.99), meanwhile we're seeing some extra discounts on the standard 2019 buds as well.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap AirPods sales in your region.

AirPods Max: $549 $518.12 at Amazon

If you're after a pair of Apple's particularly expensive headphones, you'll find a slight discount at Amazon to ease you into that $500 price point. This is the cheapest these luxury cups have ever been, though, so it's still a deal worth celebrating.

View Deal

More AirPods deals

AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

You'll find the AirPods Pro available for under $200 at Amazon right now. That's an excellent price, even if we have been seeing these AirPods deals for a few weeks now.

View Deal

AirPods (2019), wireless charging case: $199 $149 at Amazon

Standard 2019 AirPods with a fancy wireless charging case are now down to just $149 at Amazon. That's a few dollars down from the regular $153 sales price, so you're getting an excellent offer on a pair of true wireless earbuds that have proven particularly stubborn over the past few weeks.

View Deal

AirPods (2019), standard charging case: $159 $119.99 at Amazon

We've been seeing this AirPods deal stuck at $128 for a few weeks now, which makes this $119 sales price all the more impressive in this weekend's Memorial Day sales. You're confined to lightning charging here, but that won't make much of a difference if you don't already have Qi chargers dotted around.

View Deal

You'll find plenty more AirPods Pro prices from around the world right here on TechRadar, or take a look at the latest noise cancelling headphone deals for more over-ear cups. Plus, we do expect more discounts in this year's Prime Day deals as well, so stay tuned.