Acer’s powerful 2-in-1 Chromebook has $100 off with this amazing deal

It might not be Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday just yet, but you can already bag yourself a great deal on the Acer Aspire Spin 713 at Best Buy.

The deal brings the price of the 2-in-1, which is Acer's most powerful Chromebook to date, down from $629 to just $529, making it a great deal for students preparing to go back to school.

The laptop packs the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processors and is part of the chipmaker's Project Athena, an initiative to ensure laptops meet Intel's standards on being thin, light and long-lasting in the battery life department.

Not only is it powerful, but the Acer ChromeBook Spin also boasts an all-aluminum chassis that has passed the MIL-STD 810G spec, which means it can withstand more bumps, shocks, and drops than the typical laptop and makes it perfect for throwing into your backpack.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is also more vertatile than your average Chromebook thanks to its 360-degree hinge that means it can function as a tablet, presentation display or traditional clamshell laptop.

That’s not all you’re getting for your money, either. The Spin 713 also features a 13.5-inch 2K resolution screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 8GB of built-in RAM and 128GB of super-fast SSD storage.

With specs like that this Acer Chromebook Spin 713 deal won't last long, so you'd best grab it quick.

