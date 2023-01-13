A new Chromecast with Google TV is coming – here's what we want to see

Audio player loading…

Google is reportedly planning to launch an all-new Chromecast, so all you folks looking to pick up a 4K streaming stick might want to hold off and see what the new gadget has to offer.

Following on from its 2020 Chromecast with Google TV and its step-down HD-only Chromecast that launched last year, it looks like Google is planning to launch a new best streaming stick in the near future.

This is based on code found by 9to5Google (opens in new tab) in the latest preview version of the Google Home app. The report says that there are references to a never before seen Google TV device called YTC, with the piece adding that one part of the code directly confirms that the product is indeed a Chromecast device rather than some other hardware. What’s more this claim is seemingly supported by the codenames for both previous Chromecasts with Google TV, which were YTV and YTB.

Unfortunately, the code doesn’t reveal what the Chromecast will be capable of, but given that the latest entry was a budget-friendly gadget that only supported HD resolution, we expect Google's next model will be a follow-up to its more premium Chromecast with Google TV from 2020. This means the return of 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

What we want to see from a new Chromecast

Beyond the return to 4K, there are several upgrades we hope to see Google make with its next Chromecast, with the first being a bump to the device’s storage space.

Streaming sticks don’t need a whole lot of storage but they do need something to house their OS and the necessary data to make your favorite streaming apps run. As more streaming services enter the scene – flooding the market with more must-watch TV – streaming sticks will need more storage space to be able to house a large library of applications.

The Chromecast with Google TV is good, but it could be better (Image credit: Future)

We also hope that Google will up the power of its Chromecast. Again, these streaming-focused TV add-ons don’t need an awful lot of power, but Google’s 2020 is already looking kinda sluggish compared to some of its rivals – in our review we noticed the software was not as responsive as we'd expect from a premium product.

Speaking of software, we want Google to improve its Chromecast Assistant's search function, too. While the Google Assistant often works as expected, some questions can return convoluted or even inaccurate results, limiting its usefulness somewhat.

Though for now, we'll just have to wait and speculate what Google has in store for us. While this leak suggests the device is near enough to launch that it needs to be tested on Google's latest Home app build, we've heard little else about it. Hopefully, some more leaks or an official statement from Google will come out soon so we aren't being kept in the dark for too much longer.

